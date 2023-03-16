Itsu Chocolate Bao Buns 4 X 45G

chocolate is getting boring.
Tried these chocolate buns as well as the caramel and thought they were rather boring. Would have liked white chocolate or ruby chocolate instead as filling.
Wheat Flour, Water, Dark Chocolate (13%) (Cocoa Mass¹, Sugar, Cocoa Butter¹, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Flavourings), Coconut Cream (6%) (Coconut Extract, Stabilisers: Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil¹, Soya Beans, Corn Starch, Soya Bean Oil, Cocoa Powder¹, Yeast, Salt, Raising Agents*: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Vanilla Essence, Purple Carrot Powder**, Maltodextrin, Minimum Cocoa Solids 60%, *Commonly found in baking powder, they help the Bao Buns to rise, making them light & fluffy, **Used to create the little purple dot on our Bao Buns, so when serving with our other flavours you can see which ones are chocolate
Keep frozen -18°C.Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please always be careful of hot steam when removing bao'buns. For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Do not re-heat once cooked.
Steam
Instructions: Steam in colander [recommended]
- Line colander with greaseproof paper.
- Place the colander above a pan of softly boiling water.
- Place the bao'buns in & cover with a lid.
- Steamm for 7-8 mins.
Steamer [recommended]
- Line steamer with greaseproof paper & pre-heat.
- Place bao'buns in the steamer & cover with a lid.
- Steam for 7-8 mins.
This pack contains 4 bao'buns
Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle
180g ℮
|Typical Values
|as sold per: 100g
|as sold per: bao'bun
|Energy (kJ) / (kcal)
|1356 / 324
|610 / 146
|Fat (g)
|13
|6.0
|of which saturates (g)
|7.4
|3.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|44
|20
|of which sugars (g)
|16
|7.2
|Fibre (g)
|3.1
|1.4
|Protein (g)
|5.2
|2.3
|Salt (g)
|0.39
|0.17
WARNING: take care as filling will be hot after heating.
