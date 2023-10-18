We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dylon Colour Catcher Max Protect 24 Sheets

Dylon Colour Catcher Max Protect 24 Sheets

£2.50

£10.42/100sht

Dylon Colour Catcher Max Prot 24 Sheets
Experience maximum protection against colour run accidents...Prevents colour runsTraps colours that bleed into the water during the wash. The proof is on the sheet.Allows mixed washesProtects against colour transfer, allowing to wash all colours together.Protects colour vibrancyCatches loose dye from depositing on 2 garments, avoiding dullness....in an eco-friendly wayThe sheet is:Made of 100% naturally- derived fibersMade of bio-degradable fibersFSC® certified
FSC - FSC® Mix, Fiber from responsible sources, FSC® C005101, www.fsc.org
Bigger sizeBetter performance100% Naturally-derived fibersLess sorting = Fewer washloadsPrevents colour run accidents in an eco-friendly way
Pack size: 24SHT

Perfume

Made in Italy

Mixed washes allow you to:Reduce washloadsSave time, water, energyUsage InstructionsStep 1: Place the sheet in the washing drum before adding laundryStep 2: Add laundry detergent as usual, then start wash cycleStep 3: Remove the sheet and clothes after washSuitable for hand and machine-wash, all temperatures, cycles and fabrics. Safe for dryer.

