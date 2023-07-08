Jason's 4 Everyday White Rolls With Sourdough 320G

White flour rolls made with sourdough.

Dough kneaders early risers committed to quality, time & patience pure perfectionists champions of taste Baps, Buns, Barms, Cobs or whatever else you might call the mighty roll

Jason Geary is the 4th Generation Master Baker in Our Family Business Which First Opened in Leicester in 1906. Jason's Every Day White Rolls with Sourdough take the sour culture from Jason's Sourdough and mixes it with a classic everyday dough - resulting in a rolls you can enjoy every day, any way.

We're All About Taste No Artificial Flavourings or Preservatives Suitable for A Vegetarian Diet

Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rye Flour, Yeast, Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

Produced in a bakery that handles Egg, Milk and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made with ingredients sourced from the UK, EU and non-EU countries

Net Contents

320g ℮

Additives