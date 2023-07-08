We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jason's 4 Everyday White Rolls With Sourdough 320G

Jason's 4 Everyday White Rolls With Sourdough 320G

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each Roll (Average 80g) Contains
Energy
833kJ
196kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.7g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.62g

medium

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1041KJ

White flour rolls made with sourdough.
Dough kneaders early risers committed to quality, time & patience pure perfectionists champions of tasteBaps, Buns, Barms, Cobs or whatever else you might call the mighty roll
Jason Geary is the 4th Generation Master Baker in Our Family Business Which First Opened in Leicester in 1906.Jason's Every Day White Rolls with Sourdough take the sour culture from Jason's Sourdough and mixes it with a classic everyday dough - resulting in a rolls you can enjoy every day, any way.
We're All About TasteNo Artificial Flavourings or PreservativesSuitable for A Vegetarian Diet
Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rye Flour, Yeast, Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

Produced in a bakery that handles Egg, Milk and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made with ingredients sourced from the UK, EU and non-EU countries

Net Contents

320g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

