We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Celery Sticks 80G

Tesco Celery Sticks 80G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£0.65

£8.12/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 100g
Energy
32kJ
8kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 40kJ / 10kcal

Celery Snack Pack
Our celery comes from trusted growers in the UK. One of our UK growers, Ivaylo Kostadinov, works on a family owned farm that’s been growing celery for over 60 years in the Cambridgeshire Fens, where its rich, fertile soils provide the ideal growing conditions for snacking celery with a refreshing crunch, perfect for eating on the go One of our Spanish Growers, G's Espana, is a family run business that’s been growing celery for over 30 years. Based in the Murcia region of Spain, the celery grows on the land between the sea and mountains where the distinct microclimate creates an ideal growing environment. These lands produce fresh and crunchy celery which is trimmed to be an ideal and convenient snack, , perfect for eating on the goWashed and ready to eat, perfect for snacking.
Pack size: 80G

Allergy Information

Contains celery.

Produce of

Grown and packed in United Kingdom, Grown and packed in Spain

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

80g e

View all Celery

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here