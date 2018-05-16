We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Decaff Americano M/Grd Coffee 100G

Tesco Finest Decaff Americano M/Grd Coffee 100G
£3.00
£3.00/100g

Product Description

  • A blend of instant decaffeinated coffee and finely ground, roasted decaffeinated coffee.
  • Tesco Finest Decaffeinated Americano is a blend of instant Robusta and ground Arabica beans. Rich & smooth it offers a barista style coffee experience that is easy to make and enjoy at any time of the day.
  • Americano Speciality Blend
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Instant Coffee** (95%), Roast and Ground Coffee** (5%).
**Rainforest Alliance Certified.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of India, Packed in India

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 1-2 teaspoons per cup, use hot, not boiling water and add milk and sugar if preferred.

    Note the ground coffee content in this product may evidence on the base or sides of your cup when empty.

Number of uses

66 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

