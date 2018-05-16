New
Tesco Finest Decaff Americano M/Grd Coffee 100G
- A blend of instant decaffeinated coffee and finely ground, roasted decaffeinated coffee.
- Tesco Finest Decaffeinated Americano is a blend of instant Robusta and ground Arabica beans. Rich & smooth it offers a barista style coffee experience that is easy to make and enjoy at any time of the day.
- Americano Speciality Blend
- Pack size: 100G
INGREDIENTS: Instant Coffee** (95%), Roast and Ground Coffee** (5%).
**Rainforest Alliance Certified.
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of India, Packed in India
Add 1-2 teaspoons per cup, use hot, not boiling water and add milk and sugar if preferred.
Note the ground coffee content in this product may evidence on the base or sides of your cup when empty.
66 Servings
100g e
