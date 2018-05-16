New
Munchies Gold Caramel Flavoured Pieces Soft Caramel 94G
Each 6 pieces contain
- Energy
- 562kJ
-
- 134kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.3g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.6g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 16.4g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.08g
- 1%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2054kJ
Product Description
- Caramel flavour pieces with soft caramel (30%) and a crisp biscuit centre (5%).
- Learn more: http://www.nestle.co.uk/brands
- Good to remember: Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Cocoa Plan:
- Supporting farmers for better chocolate. Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.
- Discover the new MUNCHIES® Gold sharing bag, smooth, sweet and creamy Caramac® cubes encasing a soft caramel & crunchy biscuit centre, making them the ideal treat to share with family and friends. Part of the Nestle® Golden Collection - Look out for Gold Aero and Gold Milkybar out now!
- MUNCHIES® were originally created by Mackintosh's and initially produced in the factory in Norwich. They were launched into the UK market in 1957.
- The product has since launch been a delicious individual cuboid shell filled with a sweet, buttery, soft caramel and a crisp biscuit piece.
- Over the years there have been a number of different flavour variants launched under the MUNCHIES® brand including Chocolate Orange in 1977, Banoffee in 1996 and Cookie Dough in 2019 however the original has remained consistently the favourite flavour within the range.
- In addition to the 52g tube and 104g sharing bag which can be found in retailers all year around, the MUNCHIES® range also includes Easter Eggs and Christmas giant tubes.
- For your old favourite, why not try the MUNCHIES® original share bag!
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa, Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities. Find out more at ra.org
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- Delicious gooey caramel filling and crispy biscuits encased in a creamy Caramac® shell.
- Created in a sharing bag, perfect for sharing with family and friends.
- No artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
- Pack size: 94G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Mango Kernel, Sal, Shea, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Whey Powder product (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Butterfat (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Lactose (Milk), Caramelised Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Safflower Concentrate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage
For best before end see base. Store cool and dry.
Preparation and Usage
- Love to Share
- ...With others
- ...With a movie
- ...As a treat
- Know Your Servings
- 6 Pieces = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 3 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
94g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 6 pieces
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2054kJ
|562kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|490kcal
|134kcal
|2000kcal
|7%
|Fat
|23.2g
|6.3g
|70g
|9%
|of which: saturates
|13.0g
|3.6g
|20g
|18%
|Carbohydrate
|67.2g
|18.4g
|260g
|7%
|of which: sugars
|59.9g
|16.4g
|90g
|18%
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.1g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3.0g
|0.8g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.31g
|0.08g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 3 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.