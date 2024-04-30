Nivea Men Sensitive Moisturiser Spf15 75Ml

NIVEA MEN Sensitive Face Moisturiser with SPF 15 protects your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays and from premature sun-induced skin ageing. The alcohol-free* formula with soothing chamomile and skin strengthening vitamin E relieves the five most common signs of skin irritation throughout the day: burning, redness, dryness, tightness and itching. The light moisturiser absorbs quickly, is non-sticky and non-greasy. With over 30 years of expertise in Sensitive skin our moisturiser is specifically designed for male skin with a tenancy to be sensitive. Dermatologically confirmed for men with sensitive skin: Sensitive face care moisturiser SPF 15. *no ethyl alcohol

- Instant relief from irritation - Provides long-lasting and intensive moisture - With added SPF 15 and UVA/UVB filters to protect against premature, sun-induced skin ageing - 0% alcohol (without ethyl alcohol) - The formula is quickly absorbed, non-sticky and non-greasy -Dermatologically approved.

