Magnum White Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks 3X100ml

- Ice cream with vanilla from Madagascar coated with white chocolate (29%)
- Here at Magnum, we believe that a day without pleasure is a day lost. Thankfully, providing indulgent pleasure is Magnum's speciality. With Magnum White Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks, you can experience rich cracking white chocolate and velvety smooth ice cream that pleasure seekers adore. This indulgent frozen dessert contains vanilla from Madagascar coated in creamy white chocolate made with the highest quality cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance – a winning combination for pleasure seekers and chocolate experts. Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail. That’s why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. Working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced, our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. You can find out more about Magnum's sustainability initiatives by scanning our on-pack QR code. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum ice cream. Magnum boasts a wide range of frozen desserts, from the delicious Magnum Classic and Almond to the luxurious Double Gold Caramel Billionaire and innovative Remix ice creams. Have you tried the other Magnum ranges? Indulge in a tasty snack with Magnum Mini ice cream. Looking for the perfect night-in companion? Treat yourself to a decadent Magnum ice cream tub. Finally, our velvety Magnum Vegan ice creams are the perfect indulgent vegan treat. Which ice cream will satisfy your indulgence? Explore more Magnum frozen treats, free yourself, and be #TrueToPleasure.
- Magnum White Chocolate Ice Cream Stick – experience the true pleasure and superior taste of velvety smooth ice cream wrapped in cracking Magnum white chocolate
- Rich, cracking white chocolate surrounding a smooth vanilla ice cream, these ice cream sticks are made from the highest quality ingredients by expert hands with passion and precision
- Pure pleasure seekers will love these gluten-free ice cream sticks made with the perfect balance of white chocolate and ice cream – the essential Magnum experience
- The chocolate used in this ice cream stick is made with the highest quality, 100% sustainable cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance to satisfy every chocolate expert
- This gluten-free frozen dessert features velvety smooth ice cream flavoured with authentic Madagascan vanilla; may contain soy and almond
- Pack contains 3 Magnum White ice cream sticks to be stored at -18°C
- Pack size: 300ML
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, glucose syrup, coconut fat, skimmed MILK powder, butter oil (MILK), fructose, whole MILK powder, skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, emulsifiers (E471, lecithins), stabilisers (tara gum, locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan), exhausted vanilla bean pieces, whey solids (MILK), natural vanilla flavouring¹ (with MILK), flavouring, colour (carotenes). May contain almond and soy. Gluten Free.¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™
- May Contain: Almonds, Nuts, Soya
- Contains: Milk
United Kingdom
- Unilever UK
- Magnum
- Freepost ADM3940
- London SW1A 1YR.
- Careline 0800 731 1507
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- Unilever UK,
- Magnum,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
300 ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1285 kJ
|945 kJ
|945 kJ
|11%
|Energy (kcal)
|307 kcal
|226 kcal
|226 kcal
|11%
|Fat (g)
|19 g
|14 g
|14 g
|20%
|of which saturates (g)
|13 g
|9.7 g
|9.7 g
|49%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|30 g
|22 g
|22 g
|8%
|of which sugars (g)
|25 g
|18 g
|18 g
|20%
|Protein (g)
|4.2 g
|3.1 g
|3.1 g
|6%
|Salt (g)
|0.14 g
|0.1 g
|0.1 g
|2%
|1 portion = GRM. (Pack contains 3 portions)
|-
|-
|-
|-
