Duck Deep Action Gel Eucalyptus Lavender 750ml

Duck Deep Action Gel Eucalyptus Lavender 750ml

3(1)
£1.25

£1.67/litre

Duck Deep Action Gel Refreshingly Euc & Lav 750ml
Duck Deep Action Gel Eucalyptus Lavender cleans and freshens your toilet, while killing 99.9% of germs. This toilet gel is highly effective – it eliminates 99.9% of germs, while removing limescale, mineral deposits, and grime, even under the rim. Duck Eucalyptus Lavender toilet cleaning gel is easy to use – its uniquely shaped neck allows for a simple and even 360° application; after applying, simply brush and you're done!* *Please follow on-pack instructions.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

< = 5% oxygen-based bleaching agents, > = 15% and < 30% non-ionic surfactants, perfume, coumarin, geraniol, citral, alpha-isomethyl ionone, linalool

Net Contents

750ml ℮

