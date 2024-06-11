image 1 of Gillette Mach 3 Value Pack: Mens Razor + 12 Blade Refills
Gillette Mach 3 Value Pack: Mens Razor + 12 Blade Refills

Gillette Mach 3 Value Pack: Mens Razor + 12 Blade Refills
Gillette Mach3 men’s razor is a 3-bladed razor designed for a classic close shave. The 3-blade razor for men is equipped with an improved lubrication strip that gives you extra glide*. Enjoy the revamped sleek razor handle for an easy grip and a close shave in style . The men’s razor with Lubrastrip features stronger-than-steel blades that give you up to 15 comfortable shaves. Concerned your Gillette handle won't fit? All of our Mach3 razor blades fit all Mach 3 razor handles. *vs previous Mach3
A classic close shave: 3-bladed men’s razor that gives you a close shave without the fuss1 blade = 15 shaves: get up to 15 shaves from each Gillette Mach3 razor bladeReduced shaving irritation: 3-blade razor with an improved lubrication strip for an extra glide* (*vs previous Mach3)Sleek design: featuring a premium stainless steel razor handlePairs perfectly with Gillette’s Series shave gel for more protection from shaving irritation* (* vs no shave gel)

PEG-45M, PEG-180M, PEG-100, PEG-7M, Methyl Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Silica, Citric Acid, BHT

