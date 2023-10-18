Mr Muscle Platinum Window & Glass Glass Cleaning Spray 500ml

Hazard statements: Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. Precautionary statements: If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/ attention. Wash hands thoroughly after handling.

Hazard statements: Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. Precautionary statements: If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/ attention. Wash hands thoroughly after handling.

Turn nozzle to the "SPRAY" position. Spray directly onto surface with full trigger strokes. Wipe with kitchen paper or a soft dry cloth for sparkling results. When finished cleaning, turn nozzle to the “STOP” position and store bottle upright. Do not use on finished wood. On surfaces other than glass, mirrors, tiles and chrome, test on an inconspicuous area first.​

Turn nozzle to the "SPRAY" position. Spray directly onto surface with full trigger strokes. Wipe with kitchen paper or a soft dry cloth for sparkling results. When finished cleaning, turn nozzle to the “STOP” position and store bottle upright. Do not use on finished wood. On surfaces other than glass, mirrors, tiles and chrome, test on an inconspicuous area first.​

Mr Muscle® Platinum Glass Cleaner gives surfaces a 100% streak-free shine A product that defeats tough glass messes, helping to make window cleaning easy A spray cleaner for use on windows, mirrors and all other glass surfaces This window and shower glass cleaner eliminates smudges and smears, and brings on the shine

Mr Muscle® Platinum Glass Cleaner gives surfaces a 100% streak-free shine A product that defeats tough glass messes, helping to make window cleaning easy A spray cleaner for use on windows, mirrors and all other glass surfaces This window and shower glass cleaner eliminates smudges and smears, and brings on the shine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023