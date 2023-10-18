We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Mr Muscle Platinum Window & Glass Glass Cleaning Spray 500ml
image 1 of Mr Muscle Platinum Window & Glass Glass Cleaning Spray 500mlimage 2 of Mr Muscle Platinum Window & Glass Glass Cleaning Spray 500mlimage 3 of Mr Muscle Platinum Window & Glass Glass Cleaning Spray 500ml

Mr Muscle Platinum Window & Glass Glass Cleaning Spray 500ml

No ratings yet
Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£1.80

£3.60/litre

Mr Muscle Platinum Window & Glass Glass Cleaning Spray 500ml
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
Mr Muscle® Platinum Glass Cleaner gives surfaces a 100% streak-free shine A product that defeats tough glass messes, helping to make window cleaning easy A spray cleaner for use on windows, mirrors and all other glass surfaces This window and shower glass cleaner eliminates smudges and smears, and brings on the shine
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

5% anionic surfactants, perfume

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Turn nozzle to the "SPRAY" position. Spray directly onto surface with full trigger strokes. Wipe with kitchen paper or a soft dry cloth for sparkling results. When finished cleaning, turn nozzle to the “STOP” position and store bottle upright. Do not use on finished wood. On surfaces other than glass, mirrors, tiles and chrome, test on an inconspicuous area first.​

View all Glass & Window Cleaner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here