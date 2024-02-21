Bonne Maman Apricot Conserve 750g

Apricot Extra Jam

Brimming with juicy, ripe fruit, Bonne Maman Apricot Conserve is vibrant and delicious. The wide range of Conserves prepared by Bonne Maman are a delicious addition to any pantry. Spread on toast, croissants and scones or added as an ingredient in cakes and desserts, Bonne Maman transforms any occasion into a delightful experience. Our conserve and spreads will transport you to a tranquil garden in the French countryside, where you take time to enjoy food for pleasure, just as the French do.

Simple recipes made with care, the way you would do it at home. Free from Artificials, Gluten, and GMO's. Suitable for Vegetarians. 100% Recyclable Packaging.

Pack size: 750G

Ingredients

Apricots, Sugar, Brown Cane Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent: Fruit Pectins, Prepared with 50 g of Fruit per 100 g of finished product, Total Sugar content: 60 g per 100 g

Net Contents

750g ℮