Bonne Maman Apricot Conserve 750g

Apricot Extra Jam
Brimming with juicy, ripe fruit, Bonne Maman Apricot Conserve is vibrant and delicious.The wide range of Conserves prepared by Bonne Maman are a delicious addition to any pantry. Spread on toast, croissants and scones or added as an ingredient in cakes and desserts, Bonne Maman transforms any occasion into a delightful experience.Our conserve and spreads will transport you to a tranquil garden in the French countryside, where you take time to enjoy food for pleasure, just as the French do.
If you haven’t already, why not try our delicious fruit yoghurts? The range includes our four-pack yoghurts (4x 125g): creamy natural yoghurt made with whole milk, served on a generous layer of fresh fruit compote (Blueberry, Apricot, Raspberry, and Rhubarb flavours). Or perhaps indulge in our intensely fruity large pot yoghurts (450g), thick and creamy yoghurts bursting with ripe fruit pieces, perfect to savour after lunch or dinner (Violet Fig, Rhubarb and Strawberry, Morello Cherry, and Raspberry and Blackberry flavours).Simply made with the finest quality ingredients, our desserts range features the deliciously indulgent Crème Desserts (Dark Chocolate, and Coffee), Layered Mousses (Pear and Chocolate Mousse, Cherry and Chocolate Mousse), Patisserie (Crème Brûlée, Crème Caramel, Baba au Rhum), and Fruit Compote Desserts (Peach & Apricot, Strawberry & Raspberry). In addition to more everyday treats such as our Chocolate Mousse, Strawberry Mousse, Clementine Mousse, Rhubarb Mousse, Blackcurrant Mousse, and Salted Caramel Crème.All our iconic Bonne Maman packaging is fully recyclable. Reusing your empty jars is the perfect way to enjoy Bonne Maman, even after the last spoonful! From personalised storage ideas to seasonal crafts, our jars can be upcycled for any occasion with easy tips and tricks found at https://www.bonnemaman.co.uk/be-inspired.Discover our whole range at www.bonnemaman.co.uk and follow us on Instagram @bonnemaman_uk and on Facebook @bonnemaman for more inspiration!
Simple recipes made with care, the way you would do it at home.Free from Artificials, Gluten, and GMO's.Suitable for Vegetarians.100% Recyclable Packaging.
Pack size: 750G

Ingredients

Apricots, Sugar, Brown Cane Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent: Fruit Pectins, Prepared with 50 g of Fruit per 100 g of finished product, Total Sugar content: 60 g per 100 g

Net Contents

750g ℮

