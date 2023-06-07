We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Extremely Milk Chocolatey Biscuit Selection 400G

Tesco Extremely Milk Chocolatey Biscuit Selection 400G

£4.00

£1.00/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One biscuit
Energy
348kJ
83kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.3g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.5g

high

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.4g

high

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

medium

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2177kJ / 520kcal

An assortment of milk chocolate covered and cream filled biscuits.
Our bakers have been making biscuits, the traditional way, for more than 160 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation.MILK CHOCOLATE A carefully chosen selection of biscuits smothered in smooth chocolate.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (53%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Butteroil (Milk), Palm Fat, Shea Fat, Sal Fat, Mango Kernel Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Dark Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Dextrose, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Rolled Oats, Pasteurised Egg, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 25% minimum, milk solids 14% minimum.Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 49% minimum

Number of uses

approx. 25 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

