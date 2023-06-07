Tesco Extremely Milk Chocolatey Biscuit Selection 400G
£4.00
£1.00/100g
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (53%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Butteroil (Milk), Palm Fat, Shea Fat, Sal Fat, Mango Kernel Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Dark Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Dextrose, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Rolled Oats, Pasteurised Egg, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One biscuit (16g)
|Energy
|2177kJ / 520kcal
|348kJ / 83kcal
|Fat
|26.9g
|4.3g
|Saturates
|15.5g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|63.0g
|10.1g
|Sugars
|40.0g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|6.3g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.47g
|0.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
