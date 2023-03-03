We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

M/Bassets Liquorice Allsorts 350G

M/Bassets Liquorice Allsorts 350G
£3.00
£NaN/null

Product Description

  • Liquorice allsorts.
  • Contents may vary.
  • Natural Colours & Flavours
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Molasses, Glucose Syrup (contains Sulphites), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Desiccated Coconut, Starch, Gelatine, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Liquorice Extract, Colours (Plain Caramel, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Curcumin, Vegetable Carbon, Anthocyanins, Lutein), Caramel Sugar Syrup, Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Concentrated Vegetable Extract (Spirulina), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: See base

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  We are passionate about our great quality Maynards Bassetts products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us: Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  Mondelez UK,
  PO Box 7008,
  Birmingham,
  B30 2PT.
  Mondelez Ireland,
  Freephone 1-800 678708
  Malahide Road,
  Coolock,
  Dublin 5.
  eu.mondelezinternational.com

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g*Reference Intakes
Energy1478 kJ8400 kJ /
-349 kcal2000 kcal
Fat3.5 g70 g
of which Saturates3.0 g20 g
Carbohydrate76 g 260 g
of which Sugars61 g90 g
Protein2.8 g50 g
Salt0.11 g6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
