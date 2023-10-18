We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

G.O. Faux Lashes Intense Volume Eyelash Set



£3.00

£3.00/each


The name G.O.™ is a Registered Trade Mark of AFB PLC.
Includes Lash GlueComfort FitFeather Light FeelDramatic for a bold look - enhances natural eye shapeDramatic & Bold for Intense VolumeInstant lashesEasy to apply and comfortable to wear

Ingredients

Aqua, Styrene/Acrylamide Copolymer, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Ammonium Acrylates/Acrylonitrogens Copolymer, Allantoin, Triethanolamine, Magnesium Nitrate

Preparation and Usage

Instructions:- Preparation: Apply eye make-up before applying lashes.- Application: Remove lashes from tray carefully and check fit against eye. Trim from outer edge if too big. Holding lash with tweezers apply lash glue along the lash band especially at both ends. Important! Wait 30 seconds for glue to become tacky. Do not apply glue directly to skin. Position lash just above natural lash line and press gently to fix in place. Hold for a few seconds to ensure lash is securely attached. Wash hands after application. Glue will dry clear.- Removal: Always remove before sleeping. Gently peel away the lash from the outside edge. Remove any glue from eye line carefully with a damp cotton wool pad.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

