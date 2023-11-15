Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Pineapple 3in1 Mask 400ml

Garnier Ult/B Pineapple & Amla Hair Food 400ml

Hangry Hair? Dig into our Garnier Ultimate Blends Pineapple Hair Food Hair Mask Treatment for intense nourishment and non-stop glow for hangry hair. Our 3-in-1 intensive hair treatment can be used in 3 different ways: as a conditioner, rinse-out hair mask or leave-in conditioner. Super Food for Super Hair! 97% Natural Origin Ingredients and 100% Vegan Formula* blended with Pineapple & Amla for long dull hair. Discover our full Pineapple Hair Food range and try our Pineapple Shampoo & Conditioner. *Vegan Formula: no animal ingredients or by-products.

Dig into Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food, and discover our best haircare products to nourish and condition hangry hair. Super Food for Super Hair! Our Hair Food hair mask treatments have a 100% Vegan Formula* and up to 98% Natural Origin Ingredients (*No animal ingredients or by-products). There are 3 ways to enjoy our 3in1 intensive hair treatments: - As a conditioner: on wet hair, to instantly detangle & leave hair feeling moisturised without weigh-down - As a rinse-out hair mask treatment: on wet hair, leave for 3mins and rinse out to leave hair feeling deeply hydrated - As a leave-in conditioner: on wet or dry hair, apply a small amount to lengths to leave hair looking beautifully healthy and hydrated. Find the Hair Food hair mask treatment to match your hair type, with blends available for dry hair, curly hair, damaged hair and more! Goes well with Garnier Ultimate Blends Glowing Lengths Pineapple & Alma Hair Food Shampoo for Long Dull Hair 350ml

Intense nourishment and non-stop glow for long dull hair Hair is healthier looking, smooth and silky soft Quickly detangles Lightweight Hair Mask, No Weigh Down 3in1 Hair Treatment can be used as a Conditioner, Rinse-Out Hair Mask or Leave-In Conditioner Yes: 97% Natural Origin Ingredients - Blended with Pineapple & Amla Yes: Vegan Formula - No animal ingredients or by-products No: Silicone for a natural feel

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

1261318 C, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Isopropyl Myristate, Cetyl Esters, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Phyllanthus Emblica Fruit Extract, Ananas Sativus Fruit Extract / Pineapple Fruit Extract, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Glycerin, Kaolin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Caramel, Linalool, Geraniol, Coumarin, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. Z70013734/1)

Net Contents

400ml

Preparation and Usage