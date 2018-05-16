Tesco Plant Chef 4 Asian Style No-Beef Koftas 280G

2 koftas
Product Description
- Seasoned soya and wheat protein formed into koftas with yakitori ginger, soy and garlic sauce.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% PLANT BASED Soya and wheat protein with a yakitori glaze
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Soya Protein (35%), Water, Yakitori Sauce [Water, Rice, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Alcohol, Ginger Purée, Soya Bean, Wheat, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Protein (2.5%), Shea Fat, Soya Protein Concentrate, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Coconut Oil, Chive, Spring Onion, Flavourings, Red Onion, Colours (Plain Caramel, Beetroot Red), Coriander, Pea Protein, Demerara Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin, Red Pepper, Garlic Powder, Cornflour, Dried Garlic, Onion Powder, Fructose, Orange Peel, Ginger, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Lime Juice Powder, Modified Tapioca Starch, Green Peppercorns, Sugar, Lemon Peel, Parsley, Chilli, Onion, Sea Salt, Green Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 15 mins Set sauce sachet to one side. Place koftas on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and for cook for 13 minutes. Remove from oven, add contents of sauce sachet across the top and cook for a further 2 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
280g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 koftas (113g**)
|Energy
|984kJ / 236kcal
|1112kJ / 267kcal
|Fat
|13.9g
|15.7g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|9.9g
|11.2g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|4.8g
|5.4g
|Protein
|15.6g
|17.6g
|Salt
|1.04g
|1.18g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 280g typically weighs 226g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..Caution: Contains alcohol..
