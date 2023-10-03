L'oreal Men Expert Power Age Revitalising Eye Cream 15Ml

Give your skin the power to age better with L'Oréal Men Expert's Power Age Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream. Specifically designed for men with fine lines and dryness around the eye contour area.

Power Age Eye Cream is infused with Hyaluronic Acid to target the 3 key signs of early ageing:

- Visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles

- Decreases appearance of dark circles & awakens eye contour

- Reduces puffiness & appearance of eye bags

Apply daily to clean skin, morning and evening. Apply 1 drop around each eye and smooth gently with the applicator or your finger tips.

The full Power Age routine is loved by UK men:

- 95% would recommend to friends and family*

- 4/5 would switch from their current skincare routine*

*Customer insight collected via Home Tester Club, 434 reviewers, February 2023

Give Your Skin the Power to Age Better with The Power Age Routine:

1) On a clean face, apply Power Age Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser to revitalise and hydrate skin

2) End your routine with Power Age Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream which is specifically designed to target signs of ageing around the eyes