L'oreal Men Expert Power Age Revitalising Eye Cream 15Ml

£12.00

£80.00/100ml

Give your skin the power to age better with L'Oréal Men Expert's Power Age Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream. Specifically designed for men with fine lines and dryness around the eye contour area.Power Age Eye Cream is infused with Hyaluronic Acid to target the 3 key signs of early ageing:- Visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles- Decreases appearance of dark circles & awakens eye contour- Reduces puffiness & appearance of eye bagsApply daily to clean skin, morning and evening. Apply 1 drop around each eye and smooth gently with the applicator or your finger tips.The full Power Age routine is loved by UK men:- 95% would recommend to friends and family*- 4/5 would switch from their current skincare routine**Customer insight collected via Home Tester Club, 434 reviewers, February 2023Give Your Skin the Power to Age Better with The Power Age Routine:1) On a clean face, apply Power Age Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser to revitalise and hydrate skin2) End your routine with Power Age Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream which is specifically designed to target signs of ageing around the eyes
Visibly reduces wrinklesDecreases dark circles & awakens eye contourReduces eye bagsFor Men, designed for Ageing, Dry & Dull Skin
Pack size: 15ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Alcohol Denat., Glycerin, Propanediol, Niacinamide, Propylene Glycol, Escin, Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Ruscus Aculeatus Root Extract, Adenosine, Caffeine, Cryptomeria Japonica Bud Extract, Hydroxypropyl Tetrahydropyrantriol, Serine, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Tocopherol, Perlite, Silica, Butylene Glycol, Carbomer, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Pentylene Glycol, Sodium Dextran Sulfate, Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol

Net Contents

15ml

Preparation and Usage

Apply daily to clean skin, morning and evening. Dispense 1 drop around each eye and smooth gently with the applicator.

