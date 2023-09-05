Airwick Air Freshener Plug In Refill Meadow & Spring 19ml
Our Air Wick plug in air fresheners contain natural-based ingredients and are infused with Natural Essential Oils. Our fragrances beautifully blend with your home décor to fill your living room with long lasting fragrance for up to 100 days based on lowest setting. Air Wick is a proud partner of WWF UK, working to restore UK wildflower habitats. Air Wick is raising £400,000 per year for WWF-UK for wildflowers conservation projects (WWF-UK Trading Ltd pays all taxable profits to WWF-UK charity registered in England Wales 1081247, Scotland SC039593). Air Freshener. Airwick.
Fragrances lasts up to 100 days based on lowest setting. Plug-In Device consumes less than 2p of electricity per day (*Based on 24 hour/day usage)Flower Meadow Spring Breeze30% lighter fragrance experience than Air Wick regular scented oils fragrances
Pack size: 19ML
Preparation and Usage
READ SAFETY AND PRECAUTIONARY TEXT - RETAIN FOR FUTURE REFERENCE. ALWAYS SWITCH OFF AT THE SOCKET BEFORE REMOVING OR INSERTING THE FRAGRANCE REFILL. DO NOT PLACE IN AN AREA WHERE THE DIFFUSER MAY BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO HARD KNOCKS. If unit becomes damaged, switch power off at the socket before removal. Do not use with extension cords or multi plug adapters. For indoor use only. KEEP IN AN UPRIGHT POSITION. DO NOT operate with wet hands or metal objects, place near a source of heat or direct sunlight, place on polished, painted or plastic surfaces. DO NOT obstruct or block air flow from unit, use in small, confined pet areas without adequate ventilation or use continuously - switch off the socket overnight. Leave 50cm of space above and around the diffuser during use. To clean the appliance, unplug and use dry cloth. USE ONLY AIR WICK REFILLS - THE USE OF OTHER REFILLS MAY GIVE RISE TO A TOXIC OR FIRE RISK. FOR ADULT USE ONLY. This device is not intended for use by children aged from 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities without supervision. Children should be supervised to ensure that they do not play with the appliance