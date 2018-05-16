New
Rowse Organic Squeezy Honey 680G
Product Description
- Rowse Organic Squeezy Honey 680g
- Honey may naturally crystallise.
- A blend of EU and non-EU honeys.
- This honey is from organic agriculture and certified by the Soil Association.
- GB-ORG-05 Non UK agriculture
- Organic
- Hives for Lives - Protecting Bees and Beekeepers
- Wake up to nature
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 680G
Information
Storage
Store at room temperature.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Warnings
- Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.
Name and address
- Rowse Honey Ltd.,
- 0X10 9DE.
- Valeo Foods Group,
- Dublin,
- K67 AE37.
Return to
- Rowse Honey Ltd.,
- 0X10 9DE.
- www.rowsehoney.co.uk
- Give us a buzz on 01491 454100
- Valeo Foods Group,
- Dublin,
- K67 AE37.
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
680g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1398kJ/329kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|81.5g
|of which sugars
|80.8g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.03g
Safety information
Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.