Roysters T-Bone Steak Crisps 6X21g

Roysters T-Bone Steak Crisps 6X21g

£1.50

£1.19/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 21g pack contains
Energy
471kJ
113kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.7g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

high

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2244kJ

T-Bone Steak Flavour Reformed Potato SnackSnacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
Have you tried our other great snack brands?Wheat® Crunchies, Discos®, Nik Naks®
® Registered Trade Mark
Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 126G

Ingredients

Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, T-Bone Steak Flavour [Rice Flour, Salt, Dried Yeast Extract, Flavourings (contains Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk), Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate; Sugar, Maltodextrin, Spices], Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Net Contents

6 x 21g ℮

