M & M's Chocolate Brownies 4 Pack

Portion = 45 g
- Energy
- 894kJ
-
- 214kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1988 kJ / 477 kcal
Product Description
- Brownie base with a layer of chocolate filling and topped with sugar coated milk chocolate pieces.
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Milk Chocolate*(17%), Palm Oil, Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar Coated Milk Chocolate Pieces**(7%), Cocoa Mass, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Shea Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), *Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Lactose (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Whey Solids (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, **Sugar Coated Milk Chocolate pieces (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Lactose (Milk), Starch, Palm Fat, Shea Fat, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Colours (E170, E162, E160a, E100, E13