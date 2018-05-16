New
Nerdsd Candy Grape & Strawberry 46.7G
Product Description
- Fruit Flavour Candy
- 60 Calories Per Tbsp.
- Flavor with Other Natural Flavors
- Pack size: 46.7G
Information
Ingredients
Dextrose, Sugar, Acid (Malic Acid), Glucose Syrup*, Plant and Vegetable Concentrates (Black Carrot, Spirulina, Radish), Flavourings, Thickener (Gum Arabic), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), *Contains Genetically Modified Glucose Syrup
Allergy Information
- May also contain Cereals containing Gluten and Eggs.
Storage
For best before end: See boxStore in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the USA
Number of uses
About 3 Servings Per Package
Warnings
- WARNING: SMALL OBJECTS SUCH AS HARD AND SOFT CANDIES MAY INADVERTENTLY BECOME LODGED IN THE THROAT.
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Ferrara Candy Company,
- Chicago,
- IL,
- 60607,
- USA.
Net Contents
46.7g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|1562kJ/367 kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|(Of which Saturates
|<0.1g)
|Carbohydrate
|92g
|(Of which Sugars
|91g)
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.01g
Safety information
