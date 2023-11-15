We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pantene Perfect Volume Nourishing Hair Mousse 200ml

4.6(3883)
£3.50

£1.75/100ml

PANTENE PERFECT VOLUME NOUR MOUSSE 200ML
This Pantene nourishing hair mousse, infused with Pro-V blends and Biotin, makes your hair thicker and fuller-looking, for long lasting smooth hair. HOLD LEVEL: 3
Pantene Pro-V nourishing hair mousse that makes hair thicker and fuller-lookingInfused with Pro-V blends and BiotinHold level 3 with a soft and non-sticky feelingHeat protection for hair
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Propane, Butane, Polyquaternium-11, Isobutane, PVP, VP/Va Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Chitosan, Caprylyl Glycol, Polyquaternium-16, 1.2-Hexanediol, Parfum, Laureth-4, Disodium EDTA, Formic Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Panthenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Biotin, Citric Acid

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well and apply on wet or dry hair as needed. Do not rinse off.

