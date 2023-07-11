We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tropical Sun Jamaican Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce 142ml

Tropical Sun Jamaican Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce 142ml

Vegan

Jamaican Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce
Known affectionately as the 'ball of Fire Pepper' in the Caribbean, the scotch bonnet pepper is a sure fire way of adding some serious spice to your life. Made exclusively from the fruity yellow variety of the pepper, the Tropical Sun Scotch Bonnet Sauce is the perfect accompaniment to your barbeque wings, codfish fritters and mac 'n' cheese. Spice-wimps be warned - this sauce is not for the faint hearted!
Free from Artificial Colours & FlavoursSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 142ML

Ingredients

Water, Scotch Bonnet Peppers (50%), Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Net Contents

142ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before use.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

