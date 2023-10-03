We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bodyform Ultra Night Sanitary Towels Wings 8 pack

4.9(638)
Don’t let anything come between you and your femininity, especially periods. Our Bodyform V-protection Ultra+ sanitary towelsfeature wings and the new Cour-V™ adaptive technology, providing the sanitary protection you need and our most adaptive fit. Thefast absorption and 3x smart blood absorption zones of these soft ultra towels with wings keep your V-Zone feeling fresh andprotected all day. Because at Bodyform, we want you to sleep fearless.
Our bodies are not flat. We have curves and bends, especially around our V-Zones. New Bodyform Cour-VTM adaptive technology truly understands your intimate area, providing the sanitary protection you need and the most adaptive fit. With its fast absorption, 3x smart absorption zones, core shaping elements and wings, these Bodyform sanitary pads adapt to your V-zone (that's the vagina, vulva, and V shaped front you can see), keeping you feeling protected all day. Developed by understanding women+’s intimate anatomy, new Bodyform V-Protection pads for women+ with Cour-VTM deal not only with how blood comes out, but also with how it flows and travels. They are soft, body-adaptive period pads that feature 3x smart blood absorption areas. Their unique shape provides fast and effective absorption, even during heavy periods. The core shaping elements and wings of these Bodyform pads for women+ allow for maximum adaptability to your unique body and flow. Because at Bodyform, we want you to move fearless. Roll.Press.GoTM technology makes these pads with wings very convenient, easy to use and easy to dispose of safely. Simply unwrap a new towel, then roll up the used one in the wrapper. Press the sides to seal it closed, and you’re good to go. Even if you aren’t near a bin, you can pop it in your bag, being safe and sure it won’t open. With Bodyform V-Protection you get maximum adaptability, absorption and convenience. Wear Bodyform V-Protection, Live Fearless.
Bodyform ultra towels with new Max Cour –V™ adaptive technology give you the maximum protection in any sleeping position thanks to 3x blood absorption zonesThe core shaping elements and wings of these period pads for women+ allow for maximum adaptabilityIntimate design at its most innovative, adapts to fit comfortably and protect your V-zone in a unique wayOvernight pads are longer and have wings to keep them in place and give you maximum protection during heavy flowThose pads for women+ sanitary are individually wrappedThe product is made with certified renewable electricity and have a recyclable outer packRoll.Press.Go™ technology, thanks to unique wrapper with self-sealing edges, makes Goodnight  sanitary pads with wings for night very easy to use and dispose of safelyWherever you are and whatever you’re doing

8 x Sanitary Pads (Pad)

