MATEY BUBBLE BATH ADVENTURE SURFER 450ML

Hey, I’m Hamina Matey and I’m a surfer. I love catching waves around Scrub-a-Dub Island. They take me so high I can almost touch the sun. Let me introduce you to a bubbly world of fun. This playful, foaming bubble bath for kids uses a mild, dermatologically tested, and pH-neutral formula that’s suitable for sensitive skin. Thanks to our gentle, hypoallergenic bubble bath, you can watch your children’s happiness blossom as they make and pop harmless bubbles while you take in the sweet black raspberry aroma. A bottle of Matey lasts for up to 30 baths; once you’ve used up all the bubble bath, the empty container can be washed out and used as a toy. Warning: it’s not safe for children under 36 months to play with as the small parts are choking hazards. How to use: Matey Bubble Bath is for external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Add it to the stream of running water and swish by hand to create lots of bubbly fun. If splashed in the eyes, rinse thoroughly with clean water. When using our bubble bath, never leave a child unattended in water, a bath, or the bathroom. Matey was first launched in 1958, created to make sure that bath time was fun time. Upon the success of Sailor Matey, the Matey family quickly grew to be a top kids’ favourite. Choose from characters such as Hamina Matey, her best friends Max, Molly, and Jasper Matey to join you on your bathtime adventure.

Turn bath time into play time with Hamina Matey Bubble Bath Our mild and gentle bubble bath formula is pH neutral, dermatologically tested, and suitable for sensitive skin Matey helps create a fun skin care routine for kids to discover the joy of looking after themselves Hamina Matey Bubble Bath for kids is infused with a sweet black raspberry scent they’ll love A bottle of Matey lasts for up to 30 bubble bath adventures Contains small parts not suitable for children under 36 months when the empty bubble bath bottle is used as a toy; should be used only under adult supervision

Pack size: 450ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Linalool, CI 17200

Produce of

Turkey

Net Contents

450 ℮