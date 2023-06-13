Pringles Original Crisps 185G

Savoury Snack.

A classic flavour for a classic crisp, Pringles Original crisps, with their iconic appearance and instantly recognisable shape. These delectable crisps are perfect for any party, get together, or afternoon snack. Enjoy the unique texture and the light, crisp, salty taste. Enjoy a mind popping experience with Pringles Original crisps.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. TM, ®, © 2022 Kellogg Europe Trading Limited.

- Pringles Original crisps are perfect for parties, get- togethers, and even a quick snack. - Snack on Pringles Original crisps now or later with the handy re-sealable tube.

Pack size: 185G

Ingredients

Dehydrated Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm Corn) in varying proportions, Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (E471), Salt, Colour (Annatto Norbixin)

Allergy Information

May contain Soy.

Number of uses

Portions per 185g package: 6-7

Net Contents

185g ℮