Mcvitie's Digestive The Light One 250G
Each biscuit contains
- Energy
- 286kJ
-
- 68kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.3g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.10g
- 2%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Reduced Sugar Wheatmeal Biscuits
- www.123healthybalance.com
- Find us at www.mcvities.co.uk
- United Biscuits (UK) Limited, a pladis company pladisglobal.com
- 30% Less sugar*
- *vs the average digestive biscuit
- McVitie's biscuits are Too Good Not to Share.
- ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Biscuit Manufacturers United Biscuits (UK) Limited, London
- Baking since 1839
- Deliciously Dunkable
- No Artificial Colours or Flavours
- No Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Flour (58%) (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Wholemeal Wheat Flour (16%), Polydextrose, Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Malic Acid, Potassium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Starch, Salt, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, E472e), Natural Flavouring, Potassium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 17
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
- (Outside UK): Pladis.
- (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
- Postbus 597,
- 1500EN Zaandam,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee: Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the best before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- UK 0800 456 1372,
- Republic of Ireland 1800 409317.
- Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
- (Outside UK): Pladis Consumer Services.
- (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
- Postbus 597,
- 1500EN Zaandam,
- The Netherlands.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Biscuit
|Energy (kJ)
|1946
|286
|(kcal)
|464
|68
|Fat
|19.1g
|2.8g
|of which Saturates
|2.8g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|61.6g
|9.1g
|of which Sugars
|8.9g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|7.9g
|1.2g
|Protein
|7.3g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.66g
|0.10g
|Typical number of biscuits per pack: 17
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.