New
Tesco Finest Tabbouleh & Mint Herb Dressing 235G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 709kJ / 169kcal
Product Description
- Cooked bulgur wheat, tomato, spring onion, mint, parsley and coriander in a lemon and honey dressing topped with feta full fat soft cheese made from pasteurised ewe's and goat's milk.
- Coriander, mint & parsley dressed bulgur wheat with spring onion and tomato. Finished with crumbled feta
- Pack size: 235G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Bulgur Wheat (58%) [Water, Bulgur Wheat], Tomato, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Mint, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Coriander, Salt, Roast Garlic Purée, Honey, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
235g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (118g)
|Energy
|709kJ / 169kcal
|836kJ / 200kcal
|Fat
|7.7g
|9.1g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|19.2g
|22.7g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|3.3g
|Protein
|4.4g
|5.2g
|Salt
|0.85g
|1.00g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
