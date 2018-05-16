We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Tabbouleh & Mint Herb Dressing 235G

£2.35
£1.00/100g

½ of a pack (118g)

Energy
836kJ
200kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
9.1g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.00g

medium

17%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 709kJ / 169kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked bulgur wheat, tomato, spring onion, mint, parsley and coriander in a lemon and honey dressing topped with feta full fat soft cheese made from pasteurised ewe's and goat's milk.
  • Coriander, mint & parsley dressed bulgur wheat with spring onion and tomato. Finished with crumbled feta
  • Pack size: 235G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Bulgur Wheat (58%) [Water, Bulgur Wheat], Tomato, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Mint, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Coriander, Salt, Roast Garlic Purée, Honey, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

235g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (118g)
Energy709kJ / 169kcal836kJ / 200kcal
Fat7.7g9.1g
Saturates1.3g1.5g
Carbohydrate19.2g22.7g
Sugars1.2g1.4g
Fibre2.8g3.3g
Protein4.4g5.2g
Salt0.85g1.00g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
