Nature Valley Chocolate & Berries Protein Bar 4X40g

Chewy protein bar with peanuts, chocolate pieces and sweetened dried cranberries dipped in a chocolate flavoured coating. Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle. Find us at www.naturevalley.com

Delicious chocolate and the pop of berries meet the crunch of wholesome peanuts with our Nature Valley™ Chocolate & Berries Protein bar. Each 40g bar contains 20% of your daily protein needs and it’s gluten-free too. So let the great taste of ingredients like our cranberries keep the day tasting good and feeling great. Don’t want to compromise on your snacks but want something with a bit extra to replace your usual chocolate bar? Try Nature Valley™ Protein bars. High in fibre and with 10g’s of protein in every bar. Nature Valley™ Protein bars are perfect as each bar contains 20% of your daily protein needs. These tasty bars are gluten-free and with our carefully picked ingredients they are also suitable for vegetarians. What more could you want from a snack? Nature Valley™ Protein bars are also available in Peanut & chocolate and delicious Salted Caramel Flavours. NEW Nature Valley™ OATY & CRISPY cereal bar which is available in Cocoa flavour and Honey flavour joins the Nature Valley™ family of snacks, including the classic Nature Valley™ Crunchy cereal bars, available in a range of flavours including Oats & Honey, Oats & Dark Chocolate and Canadian Maple Syrup. We believe in the power of nature. It can inspire the get-up-and-go in each of us, and means we’re able to make stuff that tastes really good too. So, whether it’s busy mornings or just needing a little pick-me-up, let the great taste of our ingredients give you everything to take it on the Nature Valley™ way.

Nature has been our inspiration since 1975. That's why all our bars are made with great tasting ingredients like peanuts and fruits. So whether you're hiking through the forest or cycling the countryside, experience life the Nature Valley™ way!

© General Mills

10g of Protein - 20% of your daily protein needs High in protein, high in fibre Gluten free Protein snack bar, perfect for on-the-go snacks Great tasting bars with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 160G

Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and of normal bones

High in protein High in fibre

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts (34%), Isolated Soy Protein, Chicory Root Extract, Sugar, Vegetable Oils and Fats (Palm, Sunflower, Rapeseed in varying proportions), Glucose Syrup, Chocolate Pieces (4.8%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Lecithins (Soy)), Cranberry Pieces (3.8%), Milk Proteins, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Fructose, Tapioca Starch, Humectant (Glycerol), Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soy), Salt, Natural Flavourings (Milk), Natural Strawberry Flavouring, Stabiliser (Calcium Carbonate)

Allergy Information

May contain Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Net Contents

4 x 40g ℮

