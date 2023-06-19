We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nature Valley Chocolate & Berries Protein Bar 4X40g

Nature Valley Chocolate & Berries Protein Bar 4X40g

£3.00

£1.88/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1x Bars (40g)
Energy
786kJ
189kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
10.2g

-

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

-

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.3g

-

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.39g

-

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1965 kJ /

Chewy protein bar with peanuts, chocolate pieces and sweetened dried cranberries dipped in a chocolate flavoured coating.Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.Find us at www.naturevalley.com
Delicious chocolate and the pop of berries meet the crunch of wholesome peanuts with our Nature Valley™ Chocolate & Berries Protein bar. Each 40g bar contains 20% of your daily protein needs and it’s gluten-free too. So let the great taste of ingredients like our cranberries keep the day tasting good and feeling great.Don’t want to compromise on your snacks but want something with a bit extra to replace your usual chocolate bar? Try Nature Valley™ Protein bars. High in fibre and with 10g’s of protein in every bar.Nature Valley™ Protein bars are perfect as each bar contains 20% of your daily protein needs. These tasty bars are gluten-free and with our carefully picked ingredients they are also suitable for vegetarians. What more could you want from a snack?Nature Valley™ Protein bars are also available in Peanut & chocolate and delicious Salted Caramel Flavours. NEW Nature Valley™ OATY & CRISPY cereal bar which is available in Cocoa flavour and Honey flavour joins the Nature Valley™ family of snacks, including the classic Nature Valley™ Crunchy cereal bars, available in a range of flavours including Oats & Honey, Oats & Dark Chocolate and Canadian Maple Syrup.We believe in the power of nature. It can inspire the get-up-and-go in each of us, and means we’re able to make stuff that tastes really good too. So, whether it’s busy mornings or just needing a little pick-me-up, let the great taste of our ingredients give you everything to take it on the Nature Valley™ way.
Nature has been our inspiration since 1975.That's why all our bars are made with great tasting ingredients like peanuts and fruits. So whether you're hiking through the forest or cycling the countryside, experience life the Nature Valley™ way!
© General Mills
10g of Protein - 20% of your daily protein needsHigh in protein, high in fibreGluten freeProtein snack bar, perfect for on-the-go snacksGreat tasting bars with no artificial colours, flavours or preservativesSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 160G
Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and of normal bones
High in proteinHigh in fibre

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts (34%), Isolated Soy Protein, Chicory Root Extract, Sugar, Vegetable Oils and Fats (Palm, Sunflower, Rapeseed in varying proportions), Glucose Syrup, Chocolate Pieces (4.8%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Lecithins (Soy)), Cranberry Pieces (3.8%), Milk Proteins, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Fructose, Tapioca Starch, Humectant (Glycerol), Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soy), Salt, Natural Flavourings (Milk), Natural Strawberry Flavouring, Stabiliser (Calcium Carbonate)

Allergy Information

May contain Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Net Contents

4 x 40g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial FlavoursFree From ColoursFree From Preservatives

