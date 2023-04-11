Tyrrell's Coronation Chicken Flavour English Crisps 150G
Product Description
- Coronation chicken flavour potato crisps.
- Only the Finest Spuds are good enough
- We use the best dressed spuds and never any artificial ingredients (such as artificial flavours, colours or MSG).
- Oodles of Flavour (to tickle your tastebuds)
- We apply the perfect amount of your favourite seasoning.
- Our signature Crunch and less greasy fingers!
- Hand-cooked & spun for an exquisite fresh taste!
- Made with Love
- Quality is at the heart of what we make - that's why we keep winning awards!
- A British classic, the perfect choice for celebrating the King's Coronation. Combining roast chicken and a subtle kick of curry.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- ® Registered Trade Mark.
- Gluten Free
- We never use artificial ingredients such as artificial flavours, colours or MSG
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Salt, Onion Powder, Dried Parsley, Ground Spices (Cumin, Black Pepper, Coriander, Ginger, Turmeric), Natural Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Dehydrated Cooked Chicken (Chicken, Salt), Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
- Best enjoyed with your favourite tipple!
- Please drink responsibly.
Number of uses
5 servings per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle with bags at large supermarket - Don't recycle at home
Name and address
- Mail (UK): Freepost Tyrrells.
- KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
Return to
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 0566110 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Energy
|2139kJ/ 512kcal
|642kJ/ 154kcal
|Fat
|27.6g
|8.3g
|of which Saturates
|3.3g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|57.0g
|17.1g
|of which Sugars
|1.4g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|1.3g
|Protein
|6.7g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.45g
|0.14g
|-
|-
