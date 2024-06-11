image 1 of Gillette Fusion 5 Value Pack Mens Razor + 10 Blade Refills
Gillette Fusion 5 Value Pack Mens Razor + 10 Blade Refills

4.9(3065)
£28.00

£28.00/each

Get a closer, long-lasting shave* with the Gillette Fusion5 men's razor. Featuring an ergonomic razor handle to give you control, five anti-friction blades for a close shave, and a precision trimmer for hard-to-reach places.. The larger lubrication strip provides lubrication after the blades for smooth glide while you shave*. Concerned your Gillette handle won't fit? All Fusion5 blades fit all Gillette Fusion5 razor handles. Each refill lasts up to a month of shaves, giving you the ability to customise your shave and get the most out of every blade. (*vs previous Fusion5)
Closer, long-lasting shave*: Gillette’s Fusion5 Razor for men features 5 anti-friction blades (*Vs Mach3)1 blade = 20 shaves: get up to 20 comfortable shaves from each Gillette's Fusion5 razor refillSpecially spaced larger lubrastrip for a seamless glide* (*vs previous Fusion5)Handle optimised for your comfortPrecision trimmer: achieve a cleanly sculpted shave with the precision trimmer on the back

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, BHT

