Kellogg's Frosties Cereal 470G
30g
- Energy
- 478kJ
-
- 113kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.2g
- 0.3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 11g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.25g
- 4%of the reference intake
low
low
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1594 kJ
Product Description
- Sugar Frosted Flakes of Corn, Fortified with Vitamins and Minerals.
- Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Added Goodness*
- *Source of vitamins D, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron. Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones.
- Kellogg's Frosties.
TM, ®, © 2023 Kellogg Company.
- All rights reserved.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
- 50% of Your Daily Vitamin D Needs
- Natural Grains
- Rolled & Toasted
- No Artificial Colours or Flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Kosher - Parev
- Pack size: 470G
- Source of vitamins D, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron
Information
Ingredients
Maize, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten from other Cereals, Peanuts. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.
Storage
Best before: see top. Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
15 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- UK: Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
Return to
Kellogg's, Orange Tower, MediaCityUK, Salford, Greater Manchester, M50 2HF.
Net Contents
470g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|/30g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1594 kJ
|478 kJ
|-
|375 kcal
|113 kcal
|6 %
|Fat
|0.6 g
|0.2 g
|0.3 %
|of which saturates
|0.1 g
|0 g
|0 %
|Carbohydrate
|87 g
|26 g
|10 %
|of which sugars
|37 g
|11 g
|12 %
|Fibre
|2.0 g
|0.6 g
|Protein
|4.5 g
|1.4 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.83 g
|0.25 g
|4 %
|Vitamins:
|NRV^
|NRV^
|Vitamin D
|8.4 µg 168 %
|2.5 µg 50 %
|Thiamin
|0.91 mg 83 %
|0.27 mg 25 %
|Riboflavin
|1.2 mg 86 %
|0.36 mg 25 %
|Niacin
|13 mg 83 %
|4.0 mg 25 %
|Vitamin B6
|1.2 mg 86 %
|0.36 mg 25 %
|Folic Acid
|166 µg 83 %
|49.8 µg 25 %
|Vitamin B12
|2.1 µg 84 %
|0.63 µg 25 %
|Iron
|8.0 mg 57 %
|2.4 mg 17 %
|Minerals:
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|^Nutrient reference values (Adults)
|-
|-
|-
