Tesco Finest Spinach , Ricotta & Feta Quiche 400G

Tesco Finest Spinach , Ricotta & Feta Quiche 400G

1/4 of a quiche

Energy
929kJ
222kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
13.0g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.5g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.0g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.49g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 929kJ / 222kcal

Product Description

  • Ricotta full fat whey cheese, spinach and mint, baked with eggs and double cream in a butter enriched shortcrust pastry case, topped with a Feta full fat soft cheese crumb.
  • Our Finest quiches are baked by our experts for a golden crust making them ideal as an everyday quiche or party food.
  • Shortcrust pastry deep filled with creamy Ricotta, Feta and spinach, finished with zesty lemon and mint.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk) (10%), Spinach (9%), Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Double Cream (Milk), Onion, Fromage Frais (Milk), Cornflour, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Zest, Garlic Powder, Spearmint, Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins Remove all packaging including foil tray. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a quiche (100g)
Energy929kJ / 222kcal929kJ / 222kcal
Fat13.0g13.0g
Saturates6.5g6.5g
Carbohydrate19.1g19.1g
Sugars3.0g3.0g
Fibre1.2g1.2g
Protein6.7g6.7g
Salt0.49g0.49g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
