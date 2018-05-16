New
Nuii Milk Chocolate & Italian Roasted Hazelnut 3 Pack 270Ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1527 kJ/366 kcal
Product Description
- Italian hazelnut dairy ice cream swirled with Italian hazelnut sauce (6%) covered with milk chocolate (32 %), with roasted Italian hazelnut pieces (4%) and wafer pieces.
- Wildark
- Wildark Supporter
- nuiiicecream.com
- Find out more at ra.org.
- This product does not contain palm oil as an ingredient and is made with sustainably sourced sticks.
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- Nuii® Reg. Trademark of Froneri International Ltd
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 270ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter¹, Cocoa Mass¹, Skimmed Milk Powder, Roasted Italian Hazelnut Pieces, Roasted Italian Hazelnut Paste (3%), Butter Oil (Milk), Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya), E476, E472b), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Wheat Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder¹, Modified Starch, Flavouring, Coconut Oil, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, other Nuts, Egg and other Cereals containing Gluten.
Storage
Keep frozen below -18 °C. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.For best before end see side of pack.
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 portions
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- www.froneri.uk.com
Net Contents
204g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Bar = 68 g / 90 ml
|Bar % RI*
|Energy
|1527 kJ/366 kcal
|1038 kJ/249 kcal
|12 %
|Fat
|23 g
|16 g
|23 %
|- of which saturates
|12 g
|8,2 g
|41 %
|Carbohydrate
|33 g
|23 g
|9 %
|- of which sugars
|27 g
|19 g
|21 %
|Dietary Fibre
|2,0 g
|1,4 g
|-
|Protein
|4,8 g
|3,3 g
|7 %
|Salt
|0,14 g
|0,10 g
|2 %
|*RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 3 portions
|-
|-
|-
