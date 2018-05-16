We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nuii Milk Chocolate & Italian Roasted Hazelnut 3 Pack 270Ml

Nuii Milk Chocolate & Italian Roasted Hazelnut 3 Pack 270Ml
£4.00
£1.48/100ml

Bar (68 g / 90 ml)

Energy
1038kJ
249kcal
12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1527 kJ/366 kcal

Product Description

  • Italian hazelnut dairy ice cream swirled with Italian hazelnut sauce (6%) covered with milk chocolate (32 %), with roasted Italian hazelnut pieces (4%) and wafer pieces.
  • Wildark
  • Wildark Supporter
  • nuiiicecream.com
  • Find out more at ra.org.
  • This product does not contain palm oil as an ingredient and is made with sustainably sourced sticks.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • Nuii® Reg. Trademark of Froneri International Ltd
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 270ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter¹, Cocoa Mass¹, Skimmed Milk Powder, Roasted Italian Hazelnut Pieces, Roasted Italian Hazelnut Paste (3%), Butter Oil (Milk), Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya), E476, E472b), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Wheat Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder¹, Modified Starch, Flavouring, Coconut Oil, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, other Nuts, Egg and other Cereals containing Gluten.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18 °C. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.For best before end see side of pack.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 portions

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.



  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • www.froneri.uk.com

Net Contents

204g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gBar = 68 g / 90 mlBar % RI*
Energy1527 kJ/366 kcal1038 kJ/249 kcal12 %
Fat23 g16 g23 %
- of which saturates12 g8,2 g41 %
Carbohydrate33 g23 g9 %
- of which sugars27 g19 g21 %
Dietary Fibre2,0 g1,4 g-
Protein4,8 g3,3 g7 %
Salt0,14 g0,10 g2 %
*RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Pack contains 3 portions---
