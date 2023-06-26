Yealands Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Bright and crisp with notes of stone fruit and guava, underpinned by tropical fruit. Balanced with a long, clean mineral finish.

Vinification Details

Carefully selected parcels of Sauvignon Blanc from our Awatere and Wairau Valley vineyards were used to craft this wine. The fruit was harvested over a period of eighteen days. At the winery, the fruit was destemmed and gently pressed. The juice was cold settled for 72 hours, after which the clear juice was racked o_ , followed by a long cool fermentation in stainless steel to capture and enhance the fruit flavours. Each of the individual parcels were fermented separately using a range of selected yeasts to enhance varietal characters. The wine was then blended, stabilised and filtered in preparation for bottling.

History

Thinking differently is what we do at Yealands. Crafting award-winning wines in harmony with nature has seen us lead the world in sustainable winemaking. But most importantly, it means great tasting wines which don't cost the earth. Founder Peter Yealands' vision is to create the world's most environmentally friendly wines. Constantly on the search for new ways to work, he combines his love of the land with wines as bold as his ambition.

Regional Information