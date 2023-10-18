We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

So Divine Men Pleasure Pump

So Divine Men Pleasure Pump A pleasure pump is a device designed to create a vacuum or suction around the penis, with the goal of temporarily increasing blood flow. When the pump is activated, it removes air from the chamber, causing blood to rush into the penis, resulting in a temporary erection. Penis pumps are often used for various reasons, including managing erectile dysfunction, exploring sexual sensations, or as a part of sexual play. It is important to follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer for safe and effective use of a pleasure pump.
Give your penis a regular workout and help improve erectile health and sexual performance with a pleasure pump. Easy to use with transparent cylinder and hand-held bulb, simply increase the pressure to enlarge, then turn the valve to release.
Discover a world of pleasure and indulge in the exquisite sensations that await with So Divine. Our luxurious collection of intimate products is designed to ignite your desires and take your pleasure to new heights.
Product Length: 220mmProduct Width: 70mmRoHSAll rights reserved.So Divine is a registered trademark.
ReusableStamina & enhancingEasy-grip8 inch external ruler guideSilicone entrance for comfortAir tight sealLatex & phthalate free

How to Use: Recommended to use with a water-based lubricant.Wash before and after each use. Recommended to use with water-based lubricant. For adult use as a non-medical pleasure device only. No medical claims are warranted or implied by the use of this product. Discontinue use if irritation or discomfort occurs. Do not use on swollen or inflamed areas or skin lacerations.

