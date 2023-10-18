So Divine Men Pleasure Pump A pleasure pump is a device designed to create a vacuum or suction around the penis, with the goal of temporarily increasing blood flow. When the pump is activated, it removes air from the chamber, causing blood to rush into the penis, resulting in a temporary erection. Penis pumps are often used for various reasons, including managing erectile dysfunction, exploring sexual sensations, or as a part of sexual play. It is important to follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer for safe and effective use of a pleasure pump.

Give your penis a regular workout and help improve erectile health and sexual performance with a pleasure pump. Easy to use with transparent cylinder and hand-held bulb, simply increase the pressure to enlarge, then turn the valve to release.

Product Length: 220mm Product Width: 70mm

Reusable Stamina & enhancing Easy-grip 8 inch external ruler guide Silicone entrance for comfort Air tight seal Latex & phthalate free

Preparation and Usage