Ariel Platinum Washing Liquid Pods with Lenor 29 Washes 565.5G

Ariel Platinum + Lenor Wsh Pods 29 Washes 565.5g

Discover Ariel Platinum PODS® washing capsules laundry detergent +Touch of Lenor Long Lasting Freshness that come with an additional purple chamber and deliver 2x longer-lasting freshness (vs. Ariel PODS® Original in storage). They have been designed for cold & short wash, providing Brrrilliant results and dissolving fast in the water of the wash. Wash colder & shorter with Ariel Platinum PODS®: save up to 60% on your washing machine electricity bill (washing machine energy consumption from 40°C to 20°C, normal cycle) and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissions. On top, Ariel +Touch of Lenor Long Lasting Freshness washing tablets can help reduce plastic thanks to their recyclable ECOCLIC cardboard box. It contains recycled cardboard with maximum 5% plastic, designed to preserve your PODS®. Upon contact with water, their 100% water-soluble PODS® film fully dissolves to release powerful stain-removing technologies, offering Ariel's deep and strong Platinum PODS® +Touch of Lenor Long Lasting Freshness clean. Ariel washing capsules also contain 80% of biodegradable ingredients. WARNING: This product may be harmful and could cause serious injury. Always keep Ariel Platinum PODS® washing capsules laundry detergent out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information.

BRRRILLIANT CLEAN + TOUCH OF LENOR LONG LASTING FRESHNESS: Ariel Platinum PODS® washing capsules now come with an additional purple chamber, and deliver 2x longer-lasting freshness (vs. Ariel PODS® Original in storage) DESIGNED FOR COLD & SHORT: Ariel Platinum PODS® washing capsules provide brrrilliant results in cold & short wash WASH COLDER & SHORTER WITH ARIEL PLATINUM PODS®: Save up to 60% on your washing machine electricity bill (washing machine energy consumption from 40°C to 20°C, normal cycle) and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissions ECOCLIC CARDBOARD BOX: Let's reduce plastic with Ariel Platinum PODS® washing tablets now coming in a recyclable cardboard box, contains recycled cardboard with maximum 5% plastic, designed to preserve your PODS® FAST DISSOLVING POD: Ariel Platinum PODS® dissolve fast in the water of the wash 100% WATER-SOLUBLE PODS® FILM: Ariel laundry detergent PODS® have a 100% water-soluble PODS® film WITH BIODEGRADABLE INGREDIENTS: 80% of organic ingredients of Ariel PODS® are biodegradable GREAT FOR CLEANING, NOT FOR LITTLE HANDS: Always keep Ariel Platinum PODS® out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information

Pack size: 565.5G

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Soap, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Preparation and Usage