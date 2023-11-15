Ariel Platinum Washing Liquid Pods with Lenor 29 Washes 565.5G

Ariel Platinum + Lenor Wsh Pods 29 Washes 565.5g
Discover Ariel Platinum PODS® washing capsules laundry detergent +Touch of Lenor Long Lasting Freshness that come with an additional purple chamber and deliver 2x longer-lasting freshness (vs. Ariel PODS® Original in storage). They have been designed for cold & short wash, providing Brrrilliant results and dissolving fast in the water of the wash. Wash colder & shorter with Ariel Platinum PODS®: save up to 60% on your washing machine electricity bill (washing machine energy consumption from 40°C to 20°C, normal cycle) and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissions. On top, Ariel +Touch of Lenor Long Lasting Freshness washing tablets can help reduce plastic thanks to their recyclable ECOCLIC cardboard box. It contains recycled cardboard with maximum 5% plastic, designed to preserve your PODS®. Upon contact with water, their 100% water-soluble PODS® film fully dissolves to release powerful stain-removing technologies, offering Ariel's deep and strong Platinum PODS® +Touch of Lenor Long Lasting Freshness clean. Ariel washing capsules also contain 80% of biodegradable ingredients. WARNING: This product may be harmful and could cause serious injury. Always keep Ariel Platinum PODS® washing capsules laundry detergent out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information.
Pack size: 565.5G
Ingredients
>30% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Soap, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Preparation and Usage
1 Place an Ariel PODS ® at the back of the empty drum. 2 Place your clothes ON TOP of the PODS ®.