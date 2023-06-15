Coca Cola Zero Sugar 12 X 150Ml

Sparkling Low Calorie Soft Drink with Plant Extracts with Sweeteners

Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar is our sugar free cola, that looks and tastes like Coca‑Cola original taste, but without the sugar. The iconic Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar is our sugar free cola, that looks and tastes like Coca‑Cola original taste, but without the sugar. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is the legendary flavoured sparkling soft drink, without sugar. Everything about Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is unique; from its iconic flavour to the famous bottle. This all-time classic is designed with a crisp and unique flavour. But it's not only about the great taste. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is so much more. Serve ice cold for maximum enjoyment. Please Note: “New Taste” can be only used 12 month after launch of new recipe

Coca-Cola is the iconic sparkling soft drink, created in 1886 in Atlanta, Georgia, by Dr. John S. Pemberton. Coca-Cola was first offered as a fountain beverage at Jacob's Pharmacy by mixing CocaCola syrup with carbonated water, the fabled secret formula for Coca-Cola. Over the years, this truly legendary carbonated beverage gained a massive cult following. First created in 1886, Coca-Cola Original Taste is the legendary flavoured sparkling soft drink Everything about Coca-Cola is unique; from its iconic flavour to the famous bottle. This all-time classic is designed with a crisp and unique flavour. But it's not only about the great taste. Coca-Cola is so much more. Serve ice cold for maximum enjoyment.

Contains Added Colours Contains Intense Sweeteners Contains Caffeine

Great Coca-Cola taste with zero sugar & zero calories Looks and tastes like Coca‑Cola original taste, but without the sugar Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, bringing happiness to fans Happiness, bottled New Taste Suitable Vegans Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 1800ML

Zero sugar & zero calories

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acid (Phosphoric Acid), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Natural Flavourings, Caffeine Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)

Allergy Information

Free From: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Oats, Peanuts, Rye, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Net Contents

12 x 150ml

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

Additives