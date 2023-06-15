We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Coca Cola Zero Sugar 12 X 150Ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Sparkling Low Calorie Soft Drink with Plant Extracts with Sweeteners
Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar is our sugar free cola, that looks and tastes like Coca‑Cola original taste, but without the sugar. The iconic Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar is our sugar free cola, that looks and tastes like Coca‑Cola original taste, but without the sugar. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is the legendary flavoured sparkling soft drink, without sugar. Everything about Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is unique; from its iconic flavour to the famous bottle. This all-time classic is designed with a crisp and unique flavour. But it's not only about the great taste. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is so much more. Serve ice cold for maximum enjoyment.
Coca-Cola is the iconic sparkling soft drink, created in 1886 in Atlanta, Georgia, by Dr. John S. Pemberton. Coca-Cola was first offered as a fountain beverage at Jacob's Pharmacy by mixing CocaCola syrup with carbonated water, the fabled secret formula for Coca-Cola. Over the years, this truly legendary carbonated beverage gained a massive cult following. First created in 1886, Coca-Cola Original Taste is the legendary flavoured sparkling soft drink Everything about Coca-Cola is unique; from its iconic flavour to the famous bottle. This all-time classic is designed with a crisp and unique flavour. But it's not only about the great taste. Coca-Cola is so much more. Serve ice cold for maximum enjoyment.
Contains Added ColoursContains Intense SweetenersContains Caffeine
Great Coca-Cola taste with zero sugar & zero caloriesLooks and tastes like Coca‑Cola original taste, but without the sugarCoca-Cola Zero Sugar, bringing happiness to fansHappiness, bottledNew TasteSuitable VegansSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 1800ML
Zero sugar & zero calories

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acid (Phosphoric Acid), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Natural Flavourings, Caffeine Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)

Allergy Information

Free From: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Oats, Peanuts, Rye, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Net Contents

12 x 150ml

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

