Neat Daily Shower Cleaner Starter Pack Fig & Violet

Neat Daily Shower Cleaner Starter Pack Fig & Violet

Vegan

Neat Daily Shwr Clnr Starter Pk Fig & Violet For more information visit: www.neatclean.com
Let's Get StartedRefills made simpleWe believe that small changes can make a big difference. By collectively choosing to refill, we have the power to make our homes and planet a cleaner place.Style meets sustainabilityOur thoughtfully-designed solutions help to replace single-use plastic and close the loop on waste - all without compromising on style and performance.Fig & violetFig meets violet for a soft, fruity and fresh aroma that makes cleaning your shower a joy.
Hello, we're Neat.Our mission is to make sustainable choices simpler, by creating planet-positive solutions that perform brilliantly.
1x 30ml Refiull = 500ml of ready-to-use productCertified B Corporation - Consciously caring, As a certified B Corp, we're committed to using our business as a force for good by positively impacting our planet and its people.FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C118980, www.fsc.org
RefillableAluminium BottleJust Add WaterHelps Prevent Limescale Build-UpPowerfully Plant-BasedFree-from single-use plasticVegan & not tested on animals

Ingredients

5 - <15% Non-ionic Surfactants, Perfumes (contains Hexyl Cinnamal, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hydroxycitronellal, Eugenol), <5% Preservatives (contains Phenoxyethanol) Amphoteric Surfactants

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Instructions for use: Dilute 30ml concentrate to 500ml with tap water. Spray onto the surface and leave to dry. Use daily. Not suitable for unsealed surfaces. We recommend testing the product in a discreet spot before use. Keep in a cool dry place, out of direct sunlight. Discard diluted product after 3 months. Concentrate expiry is 12 months.Powerful plant-based cleaning in three simple steps1 Pour 470ml of water into your neat. Bottle2 Add the refill, and secure the trigger spray3 Shake well, and you're good to go - no need to rinseCaring for your bottle: Before refilling your bottle again, we recommend rinsing it, as well as the trigger spray, with clean, warm water.

Drained weight

30ml

