Genius Gluten Free Soft White Farmhouse Loaf 430G

Product Description
- Soft White Farmhouse
- Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Super soft white sliced loaf freshly baked with benefits* by our expert gluten free bakers
- Freshly baked to be super soft for you to enjoy simply spread or toasted. Stack and devour the deliciousness.
- *This delicious with beneficial loaf is gluten free and baked fibre which is good for your gut.
- Our bread is deliciously gluten free and baked with benefits*. So that nothing gets in the way of releasing your inner greatness.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-014-015
- Deliciously Gluten Free
- Gluten & Wheat Free
- Milk Free
- High Fibre
- Fortified with vitamins
- Source of vitamin B2 and folic acid
- Supports the immune system
- Low in saturated fat
- 88 Calories per slice
- Made without wheat
- No artificial preservatives
- Suitable for coeliacs and vegetarians
- Good for your Gut*
- Pack size: 430G
Information
Ingredients
Starches (Maize, Potato, Tapioca), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Psyllium Husk, Yeast, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Golden Flaxseed, Dried Egg White, Rice Flour, lodised Salt (Salt, Potassium lodate), Dextrose, Fermented Maize Starch, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Vitamins & Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Our bread keeps better when it's cool and dry. Want to save some for later? check the bag is sealed and pop it in the freezer as soon as possible, and definitely before the best before date.For best before, see bag tag.
Number of uses
Number of servings: Approx. 6
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- SAFETY FIRST: TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Genius Foods Ltd.,
- 22 Northumberland Street,
- South West Lane,
- Edinburgh,
- EH3 6JD.
Net Contents
430g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (2 slices)
|RI%*
|Energy
|1063kJ
|744kJ
|9%
|-
|252kcal
|176kcal
|9%
|Fat
|5.9g
|4.1g
|6%
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.3g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|44.8g
|31.4g
|12%
|of which sugars
|5.5g
|3.9g
|4%
|Fibre
|6.2g
|4.3g
|Protein
|2.0g
|1.4g
|3%
|Salt
|0.82g
|0.57g
|10%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.08mg
|0.06mg
|5%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.33mg
|0.23mg
|16%
|Niacin
|2.4mg
|1.7mg
|10%
|Folic Acid
|56µg
|39µg
|20%
|Calcium
|155mg
|109mg
|14%
|Iron
|2.7mg
|1.9mg
|13%
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
SAFETY FIRST: TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN.
