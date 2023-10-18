We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

W7 Heatless Hair Curler

W7 Heatless Hair Curler

£7.00

£7.00/each

W7 Heatless Hair Curler
Materials:Fabric: Polyester, Elastane. Inner: Polyethylene foam

Preparation and Usage

1. For best results, make sure hair is slightly damp before use.2. Split hair down the middle into two equal sections.3. Place the hair curler on top of your head and secure using pins or a hair clip.4. Starting from the top, wrap a section of hair around the ribbon, working away from the face, gradually incorporating new pieces of hair the further down you go.5. Repeat all the way down to the bottom, keeping each wrap as tight as possible for a defined curl.6. Use a scrunchie to secure the hair in place.7. Now repeat steps 4-6 on the opposite side.8. Leave in overnight or until hair is fully dry.9. Remove the hair curler gently, shake hair and style.Hand wash in cold water, air dry, do not wring, do not bleach.

