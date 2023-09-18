Stranger Things Cassette Light

The Stranger Things VHS Logo Light is a great retro gift for nostalgic fans of the Netflix original series.

Light up your home with an eerie red glow with this Stranger Things VHS Logo Light. The 18.7cm (7.4") wide light will transport you back to the 80s with its VHS cassette tape casing, featuring the Stranger Things logo in front of bold yellow, orange and red stripes. When you turn the light on, the LED spools inside light up in red. Power the light with USB (cable included) or 3x AAA batteries (not included).

Light up your home with an eerie red glow with this Stranger Things VHS Logo Light. The 18.7cm (7.4") wide light will transport you back to the 80s with its VHS cassette tape casing, featuring the Stranger Things logo in front of bold yellow, orange and red stripes. When you turn the light on, the LED spools inside light up in red. Power the light with USB (cable included) or 3x AAA batteries (not included). The Stranger Things VHS Logo Light is a great retro gift for nostalgic fans of the Netflix original series.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023