Bernard Matthews 4 Turkey Quarter Pounder In Breadcrumbs 454G

Each Quarter Pounder (oven baked) contains

Energy
988kJ
235kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
9.5g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.74g

medium

12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g (as sold)

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped turkey breast, coated in breadcrumbs
  • Great Quality, Honest Prices, Since 1950
  • Here at Bernard Matthews, we have been producing poultry products for over 70 years.
  • Bernard's mission was, as ours is today, to provide great quality food at honest prices for you and your family.
  • From our British farms to your fork, we hope you find our products just as Bootiful as we do.
  • The meat content of this product is 100% turkey breast
  • Red Tractor - Certified Turkey
  • Made with 100% Turkey Breast
  • High in Protein
  • Low Saturated Fat
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 454G
  • High in Protein
  • Low Saturated Fat

Information

Ingredients

Turkey Breast (50%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Starch, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Barley Malt, Salt, Yeast Extract, Maize Flour, Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Emulsifier (E471), Rice Bran Extract, Sugar, Sage, White Pepper, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed. For best before end date see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. The following are guidelines only. Remove all packaging before cooking.
Place on a baking tray in an oven preheated to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6 and cook for approximately 20-25 mins.
Always check that the product is piping hot throughout before serving.
This product contains raw meat and must be cooked according to the cooking instructions.
Caution: Particular care should be taken when serving to young children. Product will be hot.

Produce of

Made in the UK with turkey from farms in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bernard Matthews Foods Limited,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR9 5QD.
Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values Per 100g (as sold)Per 100g (oven baked)RI*
Energy - kJ8979328400
- kcal2142222000
Fat9.6g8.9g70g
of which saturates1.4g1.3g20g
Carbohydrate16.8g20.4g260g
of which sugars2.8g1.5g90g
Fibre1.0g<0.5g24g
Protein14.6g14.7g50g
Salt0.66g0.74g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal---

Safety information

ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.

