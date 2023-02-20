Revlon Smoothstay Coconut Oil Infused Straightener For product information, visit us at www.revlonhairtools.shop

Triple Ceramic Tourmaline Coating + Coconut Oil Infused Plates For added shine and long-lasting smoother results SmoothStay™ Heat Sensing Technology Maintains even consistent heat for faster styling Dual Voltage For worldwide use One Travel Pouch included Why You Need It Improved Shine Coconut oil infusion provides visibly smooth styles with long-lasting results. SmoothStay™ Heat sensing technology maintains even heat for faster styling. Tames Frizz Ceramic tourmaline ionic technology reduces static and frizz for a silky finish.

Model RVST2211PUK Type # ER2211JD Actual product may differ slightly from the image on the packaging. The Revlon® trademark is used under license from Revlon, by Helen of Troy Limited. © 2022, Revlon. All rights reserved. (AW016646)

Shiny Long-Lasting Looks Smooth Versatile Styling Shiny long-lasting styles - Coconut oil-infused plates Straightening or curling - Rounded edges Customisable temperature - 10 LED settings Floating ceramic plates prevent crease marks Rounded edges for easy straightening or curling 10 LED display settings heats up to 235°C 2-year limited warranty

Preparation and Usage