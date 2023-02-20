We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Revlon Smoothstay Coconut Oil Infused Straightener
image 1 of Revlon Smoothstay Coconut Oil Infused Straightenerimage 2 of Revlon Smoothstay Coconut Oil Infused Straightenerimage 3 of Revlon Smoothstay Coconut Oil Infused Straightenerimage 4 of Revlon Smoothstay Coconut Oil Infused Straightenerimage 5 of Revlon Smoothstay Coconut Oil Infused Straightener

Revlon Smoothstay Coconut Oil Infused Straightener

4.7(34)
Write a review

£30.00

£30.00/each

Revlon Smoothstay Coconut Oil Infused StraightenerFor product information, visit us at www.revlonhairtools.shop
Triple Ceramic Tourmaline Coating + Coconut Oil Infused PlatesFor added shine and long-lasting smoother resultsSmoothStay™ Heat Sensing TechnologyMaintains even consistent heat for faster stylingDual VoltageFor worldwide useOne Travel Pouch includedWhy You Need ItImproved ShineCoconut oil infusion provides visibly smooth styles with long-lasting results.SmoothStay™Heat sensing technology maintains even heat for faster styling.Tames FrizzCeramic tourmaline ionic technology reduces static and frizz for a silky finish.
Model RVST2211PUKType # ER2211JDActual product may differ slightly from the image on the packaging.The Revlon® trademark is used under license from Revlon, by Helen of Troy Limited.© 2022, Revlon. All rights reserved. (AW016646)
Shiny Long-Lasting LooksSmooth Versatile StylingShiny long-lasting styles - Coconut oil-infused platesStraightening or curling - Rounded edgesCustomisable temperature - 10 LED settingsFloating ceramic plates prevent crease marksRounded edges for easy straightening or curling10 LED display settings heats up to 235°C2-year limited warranty

Preparation and Usage

This product is for personal use only - not for commercial use.

View all Hair Drying & Styling

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here