We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
The King's Coronation
Delivery Saver
Bakery
Bread & Rolls
Speciality Breads
Back to Speciality Breads
New
Jason's Grains & Seeds Ciabattin Sourdough 580G
No ratings yet
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.34
/100g
Quantity of Jason's Grains & Seeds Ciabattin Sourdough 580G
Add
add Jason's Grains & Seeds Ciabattin Sourdough 580G to trolley
Suitable for vegans
Suitable for vegetarians
Each Slice (Average 48g) Contains
Energy
520kJ
123kcal
6%
of the reference intake
Fat
1.8g
low
3%
of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g
low
1%
of the reference intake
Sugars
1g