Braun Body Groomer 3 Bg3350

4.8(59)
£45.00

£45.00/each

Braun Body Groomer, for gentle full-body manscaping, even in sensitive areas. Quick hair removal from chest and armpits, to legs and groin. Experience comfort with SkinShield Technology and the sensitive comb. The body groomer is washable for easy cleaning with a 80-Min cordless runtime and lifetime-sharp blades.Box Content: 1x body groomer device, incl. fine pitch groomer head, 1x sensitive comb, 1x fix comb (5 mm), 1x fix comb (3 mm)
Great results, gentle on skin: built for quick and comfortable full body grooming from your chest and armpits to legs and groinMinimizes nicks & cuts for ultimate skin comfort: built-in SkinShield technology and the sensitive comb protect your skin while body trimming even in sensitive areasFor different lengths: select 3mm or 5mm fixed combsAlways ready to use: with a powerful NiMH battery and cordless 80-Min runtimeFully washable: this body groomer is fully washable for easy cleaning. Designed to be rust free with an extra grip handle

