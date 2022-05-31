Braun Body Groomer 3 Bg3350

Corrosive Environmentally damaging Irritant Explosive Flammable Oxidizing agent Compressed gas Health hazard Toxic

Read these instructions completely, they contain safety information. Keep them for future reference. The appliance is suitable for cleaning under running tap water. Detach the appliance from the power supply before cleaning it with water. The appliance is provided with a special cord set with integrated Safety Extra Low Voltage power supply. Do not exchange or manipulate any part of it. Otherwise there is a risk of electric shock. Only use the special cord set provided with your appliance. If the appliance is marked 491, you can use it with any Braun power supply 491-XXXX. Never use the appliance with any damaged accessory like trimmers, combs or special cord set. Do not open the appliance! This appliance contains batteries that are non-replaceable. This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning use of the appliance in a safe way and understand the hazards involved. If the appliance is provided with a hair clipping attachment, it can be used for hair clipping purpose by children aged from 3 years under supervision. Children shall not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance shall not be made by children without supervision. For household use only. Keep power supply and charging stand dry. The trimmer head / body trimmer head must only be used with comb attachment in delicate areas. Avoid introducing the ear & nose trimmer head more than 5 mm into nose or ear. Recommended ambient temperature for charging is 5 °C to 35 °C. The battery may not charge properly or at all under extreme low or high temperatures. Recommended ambient temperature for trimming is 15 °C to 35 °C. Do not expose the appliance to temperatures higher than 50 °C for extended periods of time. To keep the attachments working properly, oil the trimmer and the foils with a drop of light machine oil (not included) regularly.