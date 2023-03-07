Haagen Dazs Macaroon Strawberry Raspberry Ice Cream 420Ml
2 x Scoops (87 g)
- Energy
- 952kJ
-
- 228kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1094 kJ
Product Description
- Strawberry and raspberry dairy ice cream with raspberry sauce, and macaron pieces (10%) coloured with sweet potato and carrot concentrates.
- A recipe collaboration with the legendary brand, Pierre Hermé, reinterpreting France's most classic dessert, the macaron.
- For this recipe, we introduced pink mini macaron shells to our signature strawberry ice cream and watched the magic happen. Head on the tastebud trip of a lifetime as you dive into fruity pools of raspberry sauce, picking up mini macaron shells along the way. Don’t hold back with Häagen-Dazs.
- Bite through the crunchy shells of our pink mini macarons to reach their moreish, chewy centres – each delicately balancing the strawberry ice cream sweetness with the macaron’s signature almond flavour. The result? Spoonfuls span narrow alleys and open runways, meandering through all the cafés and parks, silent galleries and lovelock bridges. For this trip to Paris, you don’t need a passport. This flavour is perfect for pairing with a dessert, having on its own or sharing with friends.
- To create our luxury and creamy signature scoops, we use our unique blending technique to combine four simple and classic ingredients: fresh cream, milk, eggs, and sugar. Macaron shells are coloured with naturally sourced ingredients, sweet potato and carrot concentrates.
- Häagen-Dazs have been making luxury ice cream like no other since 1960. Our founder, Reuben Mattus’ vision was to make the most extraordinary ice cream the world has ever tasted, from vanilla to Belgium chocolate. But our commitment to quality has never changed. That means only the best, natural ingredients for our ice creams and absolutely no preservatives, artificial flavours or colours. So we make an ice cream like no other – we don’t hold back!
- © General Mills
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - D
- The cup (once rinsed) and cap are recyclable.
- Pack size: 420ML
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Cream (26.6%), Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Water, Raspberry Puree (4.8%), Strawberries Pieces (3.7%), Egg Yolk, Almond Flour, Cocoa Butter, Egg White, Lychee Puree, Corn Starch, Strawberry Puree (0.6%), Concentrated Raspberry Puree (0.4%), Natural Strawberry Flavouring, Sweet Potato and Carrot Concentrates, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Natural Raspberry Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain other Tree Nuts and Wheat. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once thawed do not refreeze. Keep frozen below-18 °C. For best before date see base of cup.
Preparation and Usage
- Better if you wait 15 mins
Number of uses
Contains at least 4 portions
Recycling info
Cap. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Made for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- www.haagen-dazs.co.uk
- Freephone 0800 125556 (UK)
- 1800 535115 (ROI)
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middx,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
364g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|2 x Scoops (87 g)
|%* (87 g)
|Energy
|1094 kJ
|952 kJ
|11 %
|-
|262 kcal
|228 kcal
|Fat
|15.2 g
|13.2 g
|19 %
|of which saturates
|8.9 g
|7.7 g
|39 %
|Carbohydrate
|26.5 g
|23.1 g
|9 %
|of which sugars
|25.8 g
|22.4 g
|25 %
|Fibre
|0.9 g
|0.8 g
|-
|Protein
|4.1 g
|3.5 g
|7 %
|Salt
|0.13 g
|0.11 g
|2 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains at least 4 portions
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.