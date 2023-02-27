Kit Kat 4 Finger Caramel Milk Chocolate Bar 41.5G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2094kJ
Product Description
- Four crispy wafer fingers covered with caramel flavour milk chocolate (66%).
- Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures
- Unwrap, break off a finger, snap it in two and savour the crispy wafer finger covered in deliciously smooth caramel flavoured milk chocolate. KITKAT was first launched in 1935 as 'Rowntree’s Chocolate Crisp' and didn’t acquire its name until two years later in 1937. Launched in York and still produced there today, KITKAT is a British classic. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! KITKAT supports improving the lives of cocoa farmers and quality of cocoa through the Nestle Cocoa Plan® and by working with the Rainforest Alliance. This means no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced, find out more at www.rainforest-alliance.org
- With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- A delicious chocolate bar, made of 4 fingers of crispy wafer covered with caramel flavoured milk chocolate
- Ideal for a break at home or work
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 41.5G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal), Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Yeast, Natural Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (Milk)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts and Tree Nuts.
Storage
Store cool and dryFor best before end see under fin seal
Preparation and Usage
- Know your servings 1 bar = 1 serving
Number of uses
Contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
PO Box 203,
York,
YO91 1XY.
Nestlé Ireland,
3030 Lake Drive,
Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
41.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|% RI*
|Energy
|2094kJ
|870kJ
|500kcal
|208kcal
|10%
|Fat
|24.3g
|10.1g
|14%
|of which: saturates
|13.5g
|5.6g
|28%
|Carbohydrate
|62.2g
|25.8g
|10%
|of which: sugars
|49.3g
|20.5g
|23%
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.0g
|Protein
|7.0g
|2.9g
|6%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.09g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.